Pakistan’s economic situation has improved: credit goes to Prime Minister and his team says Turkmenistan’s Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: NOV 21 (DNA):Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan H.E Atadjan Movlamov called on Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik here today. Both sides exchanged pleasantries. H.E the ambassador invited the federal minister for Petroleum to visit Turkmenistan to which Minister expressed his gratitude.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik expressed appreciation for the Turkmenistan’s commitment to the TAPI project. The project is important for energy needs of the country.

The Ambassador commended the Government’s of Pakistan’s for its recent economic strides, noting improvements in economic situation.The Ambassador expressed optimism and remarked that international investers have increased interest in Pakistan. He added that the credit goes to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his team.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to continue fostering bilateral ties and exploring avenues for collaboration in energy, trade, and investment.