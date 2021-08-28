Pakistanis acknowledge Australian support: Malik Sohail

ISLAMABAD, AUG 28 /DNA/ – Newly-appointed Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Australia Ch. Zahid Aziz on Saturday said there are bright opportunities for increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Australis for which he will try his best.

He said that there are unexplored opportunities between the two friendly countries in agri-business, mining, energy and education sectors while some trade is being conducted through third countries which will be focused.

Ch. Zahid Aziz said this while talking to Muhammad Ahmed, President of Pakistan Chapter of US-Pakistan International Chamber of Commerce (USPICC) and Malik Sohail Hussain Secretary-General of the body.

He said that many Pakistani businesses are active in Australia while Australian businesses are also doing business in Pakistan but the bilateral trade is not according to the potential which would be increased through positive initiatives for bilateral commercial relationships.

He said that he would build links between businesses in Pakistan and Australia which would also complement government-to-government linkages.

He noted that linkages and market information between the businesses of two countries needs to be increased and new ways and means must be adopted to help to boost trade and investment.

The High Commissioner said that more than 84,000 Pakistanis call Australia their home while thousands are studying there for their bright future while efforts are underway to provide online education to students in Pakistan.

At the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed said that an open economy and free trade with Australia should be our priority.

There should be an unrestricted flow of goods and services between the two countries which will benefit all the stakeholders, he underlined.

Muhammad Ahmed of USPICC said that our exports to Australia have registered a 30 percent growth with rice on the top, he said.

He added that Australia provided support to Pakistan during the 2005 earthquake and the 2010 floods as the friendly country want communities to be resilient to challenges and unpredictable natural calamities.

Malik Sohail Hussain said that when the potential of women grows, the economy grows as they are a major part of economic growth and prosperity.

Pakistan has immense potential to create opportunities for women for which Australia should increase its support for gender equality.