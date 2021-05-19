Pakistani, Palestinian, Turkish & Sudanese FMs leave for NY to highlight Israeli aggression at UN

ANKARA: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is on a diplomatic peace mission, left for New York today from Turkey. Foreign Ministers of Palestine, Sudan and Turkey are also accompanying the Pakistani Foreign Minister.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will attend the emergency meeting of United Nations General Assembly in connection with Palestine issue tomorrow and will draw the attention of international community on Israeli atrocities against unarmed Palestinians.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will urge the world body to paly is due role in stopping Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians.

He will also hold important meetings with President General Assembly and other personalities. Besides, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan also interact with local and international men to highlight Pakistan’s stance on regional and international issues, especially the recent situation in Palestine. Prior to his departure, Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki and exchanged views over evolving situation in the Palestine.

He conveyed the resolve of Pakistani leadership, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan, to continue supporting Palestinians’ struggle for right to self-determination.

The Foreign Minister strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against the innocent people of Palestine.