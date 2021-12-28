Pakistani overseas role is vital in country’s socio-economic development: Governor Sindh

KARACHI , DEC 28 : Overseas Pakistanis are playing a pivotal role in the development of the country and presenting the positive image of Pakistanis in true sense of words.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail expressed this while talking to a 11-member delegation of Overseas Pakistanis from USA here at Governor’s House on Tuesday.

He also appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis in the country’s socio-economic development.

He observed that for the first time in Pakistan, institutional reforms were underway in real true spirit. “The government has fulfilled its promise of giving the voting right to overseas Pakistanis owing to fact that the Overseas Pakistanis have a key role in Pakistan’s economic strength”, he added.

He told the delegation that Overseas Pakistanis commissions and counters had been set up in the country to assist and ensure protection of the properties of Pakistanis working abroad with a strong system of countering illegal possession so that they feel secure about the future of their families back home.

Members of the delegation commended the government’s endeavours and expressed their gratitude to the PM Imran Khan for his keen interest in the solution of their problems.