Sunday, December 1, 2024
Main Menu

Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first in opening T20 against Zimbabwe

| December 1, 2024
Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first in opening T20 against Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, DEC 1: Pakistan won the toss for the first Twenty20 international of a three-match series against Zimbabwe, held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday. Salman Ali Agha to take lead national side.

Speaking at the toss, Agha said that his team is keen to post a substantial score. The strategic decision to bat first gives a chance to the Pakistani batting lineup to get momentum early in the series.

The national squad comprises a blend of experienced and emerging talents, including Saim Ayub, Umair Bin Yusuf, Osman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufyan Muqeem.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pakistan triumphs over Malaysia in a thrilling encounter at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024

Pakistan triumphs over Malaysia in a thrilling encounter at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

MUSCAT, DEC 1 /DNA/ – In a nail-biting match at the Men’s Junior Asia CupRead More

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in first T20

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in first T20

BULAWAYO: Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in first t20. Middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir played a quickfire 39-runRead More

Comments are Closed