Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first in opening T20 against Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, DEC 1: Pakistan won the toss for the first Twenty20 international of a three-match series against Zimbabwe, held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday. Salman Ali Agha to take lead national side.

Speaking at the toss, Agha said that his team is keen to post a substantial score. The strategic decision to bat first gives a chance to the Pakistani batting lineup to get momentum early in the series.

The national squad comprises a blend of experienced and emerging talents, including Saim Ayub, Umair Bin Yusuf, Osman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufyan Muqeem.