Pakistan win toss, opt to field in first T20I against Australia

AUSTRALIA,NOV 14 (DNA): Australian skipper Josh Inglis (centre) and Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan (right) take part in toss on the pitch at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane, Australia, on November 14, 2024.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field in the first T20I of the three-match series against Australia at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, commonly known as the Gabba, on Thursday.

Following a rain delay, the fixture has been reduced to seven overs per side, with a two-over powerplay. Two bowlers can bowl two overs, while three bowlers can bowl one over apiece.

Just days earlier, the Men in Green celebrated a significant triumph after defeating the Kangaroos in the third and final ODI, clinching the three-match series 2-1.

With this win, the Green Shirts marked their first ODI series win on Australian soil in 22 years, with the previous 50-over series victory dating back to 2002.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haseebullah Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short, Josh Inglis (c/wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson