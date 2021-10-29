Friday, October 29, 2021
Main Menu

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: A star is born as Asif Ali’s six-fest wins it for Green Shirts

| October 29, 2021

Pakistan are currently in pursuit of the 148-run target set by Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup 2021 fixture at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Live score and commentary for the match appear in this thread. The page does not refresh automatically.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: A star is born as Asif Ali’s six-fest wins it for Green Shirts

Pakistan are currently in pursuit of the 148-run target set by Afghanistan in their T20Read More

Poor death bowling from Pakistan sees Afghanistan recover, post 148-run target

Afghanistan have posted a 148-run target for Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2021 fixtureRead More

Comments are Closed