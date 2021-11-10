Pakistan values UK’s role in global and regional affairs: COAS

RAWALPINDI, NOV 10: Christian Turner, British High Commissioner called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan values UK’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship.

COAS reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.



The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to paly their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.