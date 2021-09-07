Pakistan, UK discuss latest Afghan situation

LONDON, SEPT 7 (DNA) – High Commissioner for Pakistan to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan had a productive exchange of views with Chair Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Commons, Tom Tugendhat MP. He shared Pakistan’s perspective on evolving situation in Afghanistan. He also apprised MP Tugendhat of Pakistan’s facilitation of the evacuation efforts and humanitarian support. Pakistan-UK bilateral relations also came under discussion. The High Commissioner said Pakistan values friendship with the UK and both countries have a lot to accomplish together.