Pakistan to become strong with provision of swift, cheap justice to people: Sarwar

Lahore : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan will become strong with provision of swift and cheap justice to people.

He was talking during meeting with Provincial Ombudsman Punjab, Azam Suleman in Lahore, during which Provincial Ombudsman presented his Department’s annual report to the Governor.

Governor said that decrease in ratio of complaints filing in province is a welcome development. He said that injustice against anybody will not be tolerated. He said that our constitution guarantees protection of every citizen’s basic rights and provision of indiscriminate justice to all and no negligence will be tolerated from the concerned departments in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Ombudsman briefed the Governor about his department’s performance.