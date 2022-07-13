Pakistan thwarts India’s bid for permanent seat in UNSC
ISLAMABAD – In yet another success on the diplomatic front, Pakistan on Wednesday once again thwarted India’s bid for permanent seat in United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
Pakistan’s position on permanent membership in the United Nations was recognized, while, the Arab League and the African Union also supported Pakistan’s position.
Two-thirds majority is required for permanent membership in the Security Council.
India does not have the support of half the members to become a permanent member of the UNSC.
New Delhi has always violated UN resolutions and is also involved in serious human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.
Related News
Bani Gala became “Money Gala” during Imran rule: Maryam
Says good news will come every day Bureau Report LAYYAH, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) viceRead More
By-polls to decide fate of country: Khan
Former PM says the corrupt rulers are involved in giving bribes to the returning officersRead More
Comments are Closed