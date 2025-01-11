Pakistan Test squad for the West Indies series announced: Key changes, new additions

ISLAMABAD, JAN 11: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced the 15-member Test squad for Pakistan’s upcoming series against the West Indies. The two-match series, part of the ICC World Test Championship, will be played in Multan, with matches scheduled from January 17 to 21 and January 25 to 29, 2025.

The series is set to be a crucial one for Pakistan, and the squad changes reflect a calculated approach to optimize team performance and balance for this challenge.

Squad overview

The 15-member squad for the West Indies series includes a mix of experienced players and young talent. The team is led by Shan Masood, with Saud Shakeel serving as vice-captain. Pakistan’s squad has seen key changes from their previous tour to South Africa, which included a series of tough matches.

These changes demonstrate the selectors’ aim to strengthen the team, particularly in the batting and bowling departments.

Key changes from South Africa Tour

Pakistan made seven changes to the squad that toured South Africa. The selectors have strategically opted for a blend of retained players and fresh faces. The most notable change is the return of experienced players such as Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Haris, who will strengthen Pakistan’s batting lineup.

On the other hand, a few players have been rested for workload management, including key pacers like Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, and Naseem Shah.

Shan Masood continues to lead the team as captain, while Saud Shakeel has been given the role of vice-captain. Masood’s leadership qualities will be tested in this important series against the West Indies.

The selectors have chosen to retain several key players from the South Africa tour. Among these, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram Shehzad, and Nauman Ali are notable.

Additions to the squad

Pakistan’s selectors have brought in a few fresh faces, including the return of Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Haris, both of whom bring additional batting depth to the squad.

Abrar Ahmed has also been recalled to strengthen the spin department alongside Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan. Their inclusion is aimed at making the spin attack more formidable, especially on the dry pitches of Multan.

Workload management has been a critical aspect of the squad’s preparation. Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, and Naseem Shah have been rested.

The squad changes also include the addition of Mohammad Ali, Kashif Ali, and the inclusion of Rohail Nazir as a replacement for the injured Haseebullah.

Haseebullah was expected to be a key player in the middle order, but his injury forced the team to adapt quickly.

Rohail Nazir, a wicketkeeper-batter, brings his experience with the Pakistan U-19 and Shaheens teams, providing a reliable backup option behind the stumps.

The spin department is crucial in this series. Pakistan’s decision to recall Abrar Ahmed alongside Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan is a tactical move to ensure they have variety in their bowling attack.

The trio will look to exploit the conditions in Multan, where the pitch is expected to support spinners, providing Pakistan with a significant advantage.

With key pacers being rested, Pakistan’s pace attack will be led by Mohammad Ali, who has been recalled to the squad. His experience in local and international cricket will be vital as the pace department looks to complement the spin-heavy attack. The decision to rest Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas reflects the team’s long-term vision and strategy for their pacers.

With the squad announced, Pakistan now turns its focus to preparing for the two-match Test series against the West Indies. The team has a healthy balance of youth and experience, and the changes made reflect the need to manage player workloads and injuries strategically.

This series will provide Pakistan with an opportunity to strengthen their position in the World Test Championship standings and test their skills against a competitive West Indies side.

Pakistan squad for the Test against West Indies:

Shan Masood (Captain), Saud Shakeel (Vice-Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper/Batter), Nauman Ali, Rohail Nazir (Wicketkeeper/Batter), Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha.