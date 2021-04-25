Pakistan supports Turkey on Armenia issue

ISLAMABAD: Responding to media queries on the statements made by certain governments describing the events of 1915 related to Armenia, the Spokesperson said:

We have taken note of statements made by some governments on the events of 1915.

We believe that one-sided approaches and political categorisation of historical events could undermine trust and lead to polarisation between nations. We note with appreciation Turkey’s constructive approach on the subject including its proposal for a Joint History Commission to ascertain the facts, allowing all to move forward.