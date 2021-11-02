Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, NOV 2 /DNA/ – Pakistan strongly condemned terrorist attacks near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul today, which resulted in loss of so many innocent lives and injuries to many others. We share the pain and suffering of the families who lost their loved ones in these mindless terrorist acts. We also convey our sympathies and support for those injured and pray for their early recovery. Pakistan reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.