Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Nigerian military base in Borno
Islamabad : Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorist attack on Nigerian military base in Borno Province.
In a tweet, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad expressed his heartfelt condolences over the incident.
The spokesperson said we stand in solidarity with the brotherly people and government of Nigeria.
