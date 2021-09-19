Sunday, September 19, 2021
Main Menu

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Nigerian military base in Borno

| September 19, 2021

Islamabad : Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorist attack on Nigerian military base in Borno Province.

In a tweet, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad expressed his heartfelt condolences over the incident.

The spokesperson said we stand in solidarity with the brotherly people and government of Nigeria.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Govt will bring constitutional amendment to ensure use of EVM in elections: Khattak

Islamabad : Minister for Defence, Pervez Khattak has said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf government would bringRead More

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Nigerian military base in Borno

Islamabad : Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorist attack on Nigerian military base in Borno Province.Read More

Comments are Closed