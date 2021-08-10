Pakistan stands for peace: Fawad
ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 :Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Pakistan stands for peace and nothing could be gained from conflicts.
In a tweet, he said that in fact, the Kabul government needed to answer for daily incidents of terrorism in Pakistan sponsored and coordinated from Afghanistan.
The minister said that everyone knew for whom people like Hamdullah Mohib work for.
