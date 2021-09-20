Pakistan shines at Global Online Youth Education Summit 2021

ISLAMABAD: Dania Javaid, an Elementary School Teacher in the Directorate of Elementary & Secondary Education, AJK has been selected as ‘the best delegate’ in the Global Online Youth Education Summit (GOYES) 2021 for proposing innovative and viable solutions to the problems faced by the prevailing education system globally.

The summit was organized by the Akanksha Charitable Trust Puttur, in collaboration with Youth Opportunities and Trisha Vidya College of Commerce & Management, earlier this week.

The international summit aimed at bringing together young educationists from different regions of the world to analyze the various aspects of the present education system and enriching knowledge, wisdom, and consciousness about various ongoing educational aspects, and encouraging the delegates to come up with spectacular solutions. Additionally, its objectives were to provide an opportunity to engage with leading educators of the world by participating in a real-time online Hackathon.

The event mainly focused on the “Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 – Quality Education” adopted by United Nations for a peaceful and prosperous future. It provided the participants with a chance to interact with experienced educationalists such as Kathleen Naglee, Head of the International School of Helsinki, Finland, M Saiham Hoossain, CEO Connect Japan, Srijan Pal Singh, Scientist & Former Advisor to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, and other renowned academics and educationists.

The summit had received 1033 applications for participation. However, only 200 delegates from 60+ countries were selected including 12 from Pakistan named Dania Javaid, Farrukh Avais, Hamza Rehman, Jahanzaib, Ravi Kumar Chuhan, Ayesha Sheikh, Ramna Saeed, Faiz ur Rehman Mirza, Hasnain Jaffri, Ibrahim Afridi, Farhan Ali Balooch, and Kashif Nawaz.

The selected delegates were divided into 16 teams one week before the sessions and were asked to design a proposal addressing the issues pertaining to quality education. Resultantly, a wide range of ideas poured in such as introducing mental health in the educational code and conduct; capacity building training to teachers and parents on early childhood education; IT-based instructional teaching designs; Designing and using certain Apps in the process of teaching and learning; reaching out the children living in the slum areas and belonging to the underprivileged communities, etc.

Based on the performance, activeness, level of commitment, and participation in the whole process of the summit, four delegates named Navdeep Kaur (India), Momodu Omen Goe (Liberia), Vi Dang Anh Khoa (Vietnam), and Dania Javaid (Pakistan) were selected as “the best delegate.”

Dania Javaid belongs to Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir. She has earned her MPhil degree in Psychology from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad and currently serve as an Elementary School Teacher in the Directorate of Elementary & Secondary Education, AJK as well as a Mental Health Activist of Psyche & the Mind Xperts in AJK. Her proposal to introduce mental health education in our system of education had not only got the final acceptance but also acquired a great deal of encouragement from the mentors and the delegates