Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity ratio of 4.05% in almost three months

Pakistan reports the lowest coronavirus ratio of 4.05% in almost three months on Monday.

The country has now reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the seventh consecutive day.

Pakistan’s single-day Covid-19 daily death toll remains below 100 for the 10th consecutive day.

ISLAMABAD: Amid a constant decline in infections, Pakistan reported the lowest coronavirus ratio of 4.05% in almost three months on Monday after 2,117 new cases emerged during the past 24 hours across the country.

Last time, the country recorded a COVID-19 positivity rate of 4.04% on March 5. Pakistan has now reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the seventh consecutive day.

According to the official data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), about 52,223 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours out of which 2,117 returned positive, taking the total caseload to 921,053 as of today.

At least 43 people lost the battle to coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 20,779 across country. Pakistan’s single-day Covid-19 daily death toll remains below 100 for the 10th consecutive day.

The number of active cases stands at 56,347 whereas about 607,205 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The third wave of the pandemic is gradually abating amid vaccination drives being carried out across the country.

Last week, the NCOC had opened up walk-in coronavirus vaccinations for people aged 30 and above and teachers over 18 years old.

“Walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age is open. Teachers can walk-in to any vaccination centre with CNIC, a stamped letter from the head of Institution / Teachers’ ID Card and get themselves vaccinated,” the NCOC tweeted later on the same day.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person. They can then go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.