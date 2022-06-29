Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Pakistan rejects Indian statement regarding investigations in murder case in Udaipur

June 29, 2022

ISLAMABAD, JUN 29: /DNA/ – In response to reports appearing in a segment of the Indian media regarding investigations into a murder case in Udaipur, Rajasthan, India, the Spokesperson stated the following:

We have seen reports in a segment of the Indian media referring to investigations into the murder case in Udaipur, mischievously seeking to link the accused individuals, Indian nationals, to an organization in Pakistan. We categorically reject any such insinuations, which are typical of the BJP-RSS ‘Hindutva’ driven Indian regime’s attempts at maligning Pakistan including by externalizing their internal issues through pointing of fingers towards Pakistan. Such malicious attempts will not succeed in misleading the people, either in India or abroad.

