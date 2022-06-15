Pakistan, Kazakhstan vow to enhance cooperation in multiple areas

ISLAMABAD, JUN 15 /DNA/ – Ambassador from Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin called on Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari.



Ambassador proposed that there are various areas of cooperation between the two brotherly countries specifically in tourism and sports which could bring two nations even closer. Yerzhan Kistafin told the Federal Minister that recently a large exhibition of Pakistan (Gilgit-Baltistan) products was arranged in the largest metropolis Almaty. Moreover, various business groups, tourist groups visited Pakistan and Kazakhstan is keen to sign a MoU regarding tourism with Pakistan.

Federal Minister Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari welcomed the proposals and said that we are also looking forward to take these friendly relations to new heights specifically in sphere of sports involving youth from both the nations. He also said that both nations enjoy 30 years of diplomatic relations and we have to work mutually for extending these beyond the current status. Federal Minister further said that Pakistan is a home to the world’s second highest mountain in the world K-2 along with other high peaks, this could be a greatest attraction for mountaineers from Kazakhstan. Moreover, both agreed to work at their respective ends for enhancing the bilateral trade and expand its volume which is currently not very high.



Federal Minister also welcomed the start of direct flights from Karachi to Almaty which is going to start this year, he said this will boost people to people contact between two friendly countries. The ambassador told that initially 2 flights in a week will be started and the number will increase up to 5 in coming months.