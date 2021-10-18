Monday, October 18, 2021
Pakistan fully capable to meet any challenges: Air Chief

| October 18, 2021

Islamabad :Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu says Pakistan is fully capable to meet any challenges.

Addressing the passing out parade ceremony at PAF Academy Risalpur on Monday, he said Pakistan is a peace loving country and seeks harmony and peaceful co-existence with all countries especially its neighbours.

The Air Chief strongly condemned the brutal human rights violations in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Indian force.

He urged human rights organizations to take notice of the brutality of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris.

He said state of the art training is being provided to the officials of PAF and equipped them with latest technology. 

On this occasion, 145 GD pilots, 91 engineering and 101 Air Defence Courses cadets were passed out.

