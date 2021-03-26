Friday, March 26, 2021
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Egypt on tragic train accident

| March 26, 2021

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAR 26 – The government and the people of Pakistan extend sincere condolences to the government and brotherly people of Egypt on the loss of life and injuries in a train collision today, in Sohag governorate of Egypt. Pakistan stands in solidarity with brotherly Egypt in this hour of grief.

We offer our prayers for the lives lost and wish speedy recovery to those injured in the accident. We also wish that Allah Almighty grants patience and forbearance to the bereaved families.

