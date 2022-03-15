Pakistan expresses deep concern over Karnataka High Court decision on Hijab Issue

ISLAMABAD, MAR 15: Pakistan expresses its serious concern at the ruling of the High Court of Indian State of Karnataka banning the wearing of ‘hijab’ by Muslim girls in educational institutions.

The decision manifestly has failed to uphold the principle of freedom to religious practices and impinges on the human rights. Equally sad is the fact that the judiciary in India which is expected to act as a bulwark against dehumanization, stigmatization and discrimination against minorities has completely failed to uphold the principles of justice and equality. This decision marks a fresh low in the relentless anti-Muslim campaign where even the pretext of secularism is being weaponized to target Muslims.

It is feared that the flawed ruling by the High Court would fast track the pace of marginalization of the minorities, especially Muslims and further embolden the Hindu-RSS zealots to target them with impunity. It is deeply concerning that the malicious trend of characterizing Muslims as ‘others’ or ‘20%’ by prominent BJP leaders which was continuing with appalling impunity is now also being translated into decisions by the judiciary. The discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the grossly injudicious Indian Supreme Court judgement in the Babri mosque case are not distant memories.

India, under its current dispensation, is oblivious to the fact that its so-called ‘secular’ credentials are fast waning much to the detriment of its minorities. Pakistan strongly urgesthe Indian government to ensure safety, security and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims, and their right to practice religion. We also call upon the international community, the United Nations and relevant international organizations to play their role in prevailing upon India to arrest the tide of majoritarianism and discrimination in India and to ensure protection of all minorities especially Muslims.