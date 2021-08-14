Pakistan expresses condolences over loss of lives from floods in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, AUG 14 /DNA/ – The Government and people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to the Government and brotherly people of Turkey on the loss of precious lives and material damage as a result of disastrous floods and mudslides, particularly in the Bartın, Kastamonu and Sinop provinces.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and we wish speedy recovery to those injured as a result of this natural disaster.

We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Turkey at this hour and convey our best wishes to the Turkish authorities in their rescue and relief efforts.