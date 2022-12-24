Pakistan Embassy in Minsk participates in Evening of Oriental Cultures

Minsk: /DNA/ – The Embassy of Pakistan Minsk participated in the Evening of Oriental Cultures arranged by the Republican Center of National cultures on 23 December 2022 at the Museum of History of Belarusian language. The main goal of the event was to acquaint Minsk residents with the National cultures of Pakistan, Syria, Qatar, Palestine and other oriental countries. In their welcoming speeches Director of the Republican Center of National cultures Mrs Olga Yakobson and Director of the Museum underlined the importance of such events in the cultural life of the country.The Pakistan Embassy’s presentation included traditional cuisine, touristic information, an Urdu song by a Belarusian singer Tatiana Kremis and a Pakistani Dance by the Oriental Dance Theatre “Tamuzur”.