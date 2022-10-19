Pakistan embassy in Austria hosts event for flood affectees

VIENNA, OCT 19 /DNA/ – Embassy of Pakistan in Austria hosted an event for the flood affectees of Pakistan. During the event Ozan Ceyhun, Ambassador of Turkiye and Fatih Yılmaz, CEO of ATIB presented a cheque of € 73,200/- to Aftab Ahmad Khokher, Ambassador of Pakistan to Austria.



Last month, Embassy of Pakistan in Austria in collaboration with Embassy of Turkiye and ATIB launched a joint campaign for helping flood affectees of Pakistan. During the campaign, ATIB raised € 73,200/-.



Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher praised ATIB and Turkish community in Austria for their generous support for the flood affectees of Pakistan. He added that this is a manifestation of strong brotherly relations between the people of Pakistan and Turkiye.



H.E. Mr. Ozan Ceyhun, Ambassador of Turkiye in his remarks stated that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy historic brotherly relations and both countries have reached out to each other in the hour of need. Turkish community in Austria stand shoulder by shoulder with the people of Pakistan.