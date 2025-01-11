Pakistan, Egypt agree to strengthen bilateral ties, promote interfaith dialogue

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhary Salik Hussain on Saturday met with a high-level delegation led by Egypt’s Grand Mufti Dr. Nazir Muhammad Ayyad.

During the meeting, various proposals were discussed regarding the rising trend of religious intolerance in the world, eradication of terrorism, sectarianism, establishment of peace, and promotion of interfaith harmony.

Chaudhary Salik Hussain stated that Pakistan and Egypt are bound by historical, religious, and cultural ties that encompass many dimensions, and it is essential to introduce our new generation to our historical heritage. In light of the challenges and circumstances that Muslim countries are currently facing, he said there is a need to promote religious harmony, tolerance, and unity. He said there is an urgent need for dialogue between religions and cultures to establish peace in the world. He said an attitude of tolerance and respect is an essential component of Islamic teachings.

Chaudhary Salik Hussain said Pakistan and Egypt should work together to promote religious harmony, peace, and tolerance in the world through interfaith and intercultural dialogue. The meeting also agreed to further enhance the economic, trade, and cultural relations between Pakistan and Egypt.

Egypt’s Grand Mufti Dr. Nazir Ayad remarked that in view of the growing menace of terrorism globally, there is a need to develop a joint action plan to counter it.

He suggested that Pakistan should send its scholars to Egypt to benefit from the experiences and teachings of one of the oldest educational institutions in the world.

Additionally, a decision was made to establish a campus of Al-Azhar University in Pakistan to promote contemporary teachings during the meeting.

Chaudhary Salik Hussain welcomed the decision to open a campus of Al-Azhar in Pakistan and assured full cooperation in this regard.

The meeting also concluded with an agreement to increase cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt in order to eliminate extremism and promote interfaith harmony. The meeting was attended by Egypt’s Ambassador Dr. Ihab Abdelhamid Hassan, Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider, and Additional Secretary Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman.