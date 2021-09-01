Pakistan desirous of coordinated strategy on Afghanistan: FM
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is desirous of a coordinated strategy on Afghanistan.
Talking to the media persons at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Wednesday after meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, he said
Pakistan’s positive role in the Afghan peace process and its efforts for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of foreign nationals from Afghanistan is being appreciated. He said the standing committee also commended Pakistan’s role vis-a-vis Afghanistan.
« Inzamam’s son tests positive for coronavirus (Previous News)
(Next News) Govt taking steps for development of Balochistan: PM »
Related News
Tehran-Taliban relations have entered into a reconciliation mode: Farid Mirbagheri
Islamabad: SEPT 1 /DNA/ -The relationship between Tehran and the Taliban was still evolving andRead More
Players participated in Tokyo Olympics meet COAS Gen. Bajwa
RAWALPINDI, SEPT 1 /DNA/ -National sportsmen who represented Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics met General QamarRead More
Comments are Closed