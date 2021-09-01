Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Pakistan desirous of coordinated strategy on Afghanistan: FM

| September 1, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is desirous of a coordinated strategy on Afghanistan.

Talking to the media persons at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Wednesday after meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, he said

Pakistan’s positive role in the Afghan peace process and its efforts for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of foreign nationals from Afghanistan is being appreciated.  He said the standing committee also commended Pakistan’s role vis-a-vis Afghanistan. 

