Pakistan desires stability in Afghanistan: Fawad

| September 3, 2021

Islamabad : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said Pakistan desires stability in Afghanistan.

In a statement on Friday, he said there is no new influx of Afghan refugees to Pakistan. He said the situation is not such that the Afghan people flee their country.

He said Pakistan has influence on the Taliban but does not control them.  He said we are trying that the Kabul airport reopens at the earliest.

