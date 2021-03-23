Pakistan Day: Cricketers renew resolve to make country proud

LAHORE , March 23 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) – on the occasion of the Pakistan Day – Tuesday shared the message of ‘One Nation, One Passion’ while the cricketers renewed the resolve to make the country proud.

The cricketers shared their messages on the Pakistan Day. Skipper Babar Azam said Pakistan is my identity. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf said entering ground by wearing green cap and golden star is the realization of his dream.

Shaheen Afridi vowed to strive hard to keep the national flag high. Mohammad Hafeez said we are the identity of this nation and the custodians of our culture.

Woman cricketer and right-arm medium bowler Diana Baig said we will be ready to render any sacrifice for the protection of this country’s sanctity while batter Nahida Khan added that Pakistan’s success is our victory.

Asif Ali, Harif Rauf, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imam-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmed and Shadab Khan also featured in the video shared by the PCB and chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.