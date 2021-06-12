Pakistan condemns killing of three more innocent Kashmiris

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 12 – Pakistan strongly condemned killing of three more innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Baramulla district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian occupation army has intensified extra-judicial killings of the Kashmirs in so-called “cordon-and-search” operations despite ravaging Covid 19 pandemic. More than 55 Kashmiris have been killed this year alone by the Indian occupation forces. Arbitrary detention of Kashmiri youth also continues unabated.

India should be well aware that no amount of Indian brutalization will be able to subjugate the Kashmiris and break their will in their struggle for self-determination.

Pakistan has consistently emphasized that gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK warrant investigation by the UN Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR in its reports of 2018 and 2019.

Pakistan reiterates its call for independent inquiry under international scrutiny to investigate the unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces and to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.