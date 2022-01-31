Pakistan condemns attempted missile attack on UAE

ISLAMABAD, JAN 31: /DNA/ – Pakistan strongly condemns the launching of missile from Al-Jawf, Yemen, by the Houthis towards the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It is commendable that the missile was successfully intercepted by the air defence system of the UAE, preventing loss of innocent lives. We consider these attacks as a grave violation of international law and a serious threat to regional peace and security. Pakistan calls for their immediate cessation. Pakistan reaffirms its solidarity with the brotherly people and government of the United Arab Emirates.