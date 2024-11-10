Pakistan calls for immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza at Arab-Islamic Summit

RIYADH, NOV 10 /DNA/ – Let me begin by extending my profound appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud and His Highness Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud bin Abdullah for convening this crucial meeting for the preparation of the Summit tomorrow.

2. I also commend the efforts of the Secretary General of the OIC and the Arab League for their unwavering dedication to the Palestinian cause.

Excellencies,

3. The first Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh in November last year had adopted far-reaching decisions to end war in Gaza. Unfortunately, after more than a year, the situation in the Middle East has become worse. Israel has been contravening all international norms and laws with impunity. The Israeli occupying forces continue to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity against the innocent Palestinians.

4. During the last one year:

i. Brutalization of Palestinians by Israeli occupying forces has increased. Death toll of innocent Palestinians has crossed 44,000, while more than a hundred thousand have been injured and millions displaced;

ii. Cities and towns continue to be destroyed. Civilian infrastructures – homes, schools, hospitals, and humanitarian shelters – have been willfully targeted and razed to the ground;

iii. International humanitarian access to Palestinians has been further restricted. According to the Commissioner General of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), “Gaza is the most dangerous place in the world for aid workers.” The demonization and delegitimization of the UNRWA by the Israeli Parliament not only risk the collapse of the already fragile aid distribution process in Gaza but also amounts to flagrant contraventions of the UN Charter, international law, provisional measures set by the ICJ, and the Court’s Advisory Opinion of July 2024.

iv. The conflict has been expanded to Lebanon, Syria and Iran. The reckless pursuit of a so-called greater Israel by encroaching upon the sovereignty of states beyond Palestine, is fraught with serious implications for regional peace and stability. Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s military strikes against these brotherly countries which are a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law;

v. The UN Security Council remained ineffective. The calls by UN General Assembly, the OIC, and International Court of Justice for a ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian aid, and civilian protection were utterly disregarded;

vi. The continuation of the conflict has further pushed away prospects of a political and durable solution in the near future.

Excellencies,

5. Mere condemnation of Israeli actions will not be enough. We must act now to fulfil our moral and legal duty to stand with the people of Palestine for their rights and demand justice for them. The whole Muslim Ummah is looking at us today. We need to demonstrate unwavering political will and complete unity and take concrete steps to effectively address the situation at hand.

6. We must:

• Secure an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and the region;

• Ensure unfettered humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians;

• Force Israel to stop demonization of UNRWA and urge the UNGA to ensure UNRWA continues its vital operations;

• Pursue full implementation of the UNGA resolution ES-10/24;

• Support Palestine’s admission as a full member of the UN;

• Explore legal avenues to hold Israel accountable for war crimes;

• Impose an immediate arms embargo on Israel;

• Undertake a comprehensive review of Israel’s membership of the UN;

• Nominate a Joint Arab-Islamic Special Envoy on Middle East as a focal point to coordinate progress on the implementation of the Resolutions adopted by the Joint-Arab-Islamic Summits.

Excellencies,

7. Pakistan congratulates the Saudi initiative for holding the inaugural meeting of the “Global Alliance for Implementation of a Two State Solution” last month. The creation of the Alliance is a meaningful step that would lay the framework and advance an irreversible path towards the independence of the State of Palestine and realizing the two-state solution with a clear timeline, under international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions. The international community should be urged to actively participate in the process. I assure you of Pakistan’s abiding commitment to and engagement with the Alliance for the achievement of its objectives. Pakistan looks forward to actively contributing to the different thematic working groups of the Global Alliance.

8. We also acknowledge and commend the sincere efforts by the Ministerial Committee constituted after the first Arab-Islamic Summit last November for the resolution of this intractable issue confronting the Muslim Ummah.

Excellencies,

9. Pakistan has always been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause. Since October last year, Pakistan has sent 12 consignments comprising humanitarian assistance for our Palestinian brethren. Besides, Palestinian students are being provided additional scholarships at various Pakistani educational facilities. Pakistan is also taking Palestinian medical students to complete their education in Pakistan’s medical institutions.

10. Pakistan will continue to champion the rights of its Palestinian brethren until the creation of a viable, contiguous, and sovereign state of Palestine based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

11. We hope that the new US administration following last week’s elections would lend its weight to reinvigorate efforts for peace in the Middle East in accordance with the UN resolutions and international law, as a priority.

12. I sincerely hope that our discussions today will produce concrete and practical recommendations for our leaders’ meeting for the summit tomorrow.