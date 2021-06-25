Pakistan, Belarus exchange views on further promoting bilateral relations

DNA

MINSK, JUN 25: Federal Minister for Defence Production of Pakistan, Zobaida Jalal held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei. The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Foreign Minister Mikalai Baresevich and Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed existing state of bilateral relationship and prospects for future development of the Pak-Belarus cooperation in different spheres including political, economic, defence, education and culture.

Expressing her complete satisfaction over the proceedings of her visit to Minsk in connection with MILEX exhibition, she expressed her hope that the visit will further provide fresh impetus to strengthening cooperation between the two countries and will lead to concrete results in the future.