Pakistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets to win series 3-0

KARACHI , DEC 16 : Pakistan have defeated West Indies by seven wickets to win 3-match T20 series at National Stadium in Karachi today (Thursday).

Earlier, West Indies had set 208 runs target for Pakistan in the final match.

Muhammad Rizwan (87) and Babar Azam s (79) outstanding opening partnership of 158 runs drove Pakistan to victory. Asif Ali also contributed 21 runs on 7 balls.

Eariler in the first innings, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran hit a career-best 37-ball 64 with six sixes and two boundaries and ended up as the top scorer for the side. Pooran added 93 for the third wicket with Darren Bravo, who scored an unbeaten 27-ball 34. Shamarh Brooks (49) and Brandon King (43) also played brisk knocks.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani.

West Indies: Brandon King (captain), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh Jr, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.