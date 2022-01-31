Pakistan attaches great importance to its fraternal relations with Togo￼

ISLAMABAD, JAN 31: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke with Professor Robert Dussey, the Foreign Minister of Togo, today. They identified common interests and mutual respect as the core strengths of the Pakistan-Togo partnership.

The Foreign Minister underlined that Pakistan attached importance to further strengthening cordial relations with Togo. He lauded Togo’s positive and substantive contributions to the OIC, AU, UN and ECOWAS.

The two Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction over existing levels of bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to expand collaboration in the political, diplomatic, trade and defence realms.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the ‘Engage Africa’ policy of the Government and briefed Foreign Minister Dussey on the steps taken by Pakistan to deepen its outreach to the African Continent.

Foreign Minister Dussey appreciated the opportunities provided to young diplomats from Togo to train at the Foreign Service Academy, Islamabad.

The two sides agreed to remain in contact and explore mechanisms for regular engagement between the two countries.