Pakistan appreciates Ankara declaration between Ethiopia, Somalia 

ISLAMABAD: DEC 30 /DNA/ – The Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Monday lauded the Ankara Declaration which would resolve the differences between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The Ankara Declaration came under discussion during a meeting between Dr. Jemal Beker, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the FDR Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, and H.E. Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, Additional Secretary (Africa) for the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

During the meeting, Ambassador Dr. Jemal praised the crucial role played by the Republic of Türkiye in mediating the dialogue between the two sisterly countries for resolving their differences which would further integrate the region and ensure regional peace, prosperity and development.

He said the Ankara Declaration is a manifestation of the comprehensive foreign policy reforms undertaken by the Government of Ethiopia, which gives top priority and focus to its neighboring countries to integrate the region by ensuring lasting peace and sustainable development.

The Ambassador said the declaration is based on a win-win scenario and aimed at accomplishing peace and stability in the region, and providing Ethiopia an access to sea as enshrined in the international laws.

The FDR Ethiopia has rendered numerous sacrifices for global peace by consistently participating in the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions in the region and beyond, the Ambassador remarked.

On the other hand, Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan commended the Ankara Declaration as a crucial initiative for the regional peace, stability and development.

The dialogue is only solution for all the problems, he said while acknowledging the pivotal role played by the FDR Ethiopia in regional peace and stability.

During the meeting, both sides also reviewed the full spectrum of the relations between the FDR Ethiopia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and also discussed future initiatives for further strengthening their bilateral ties including the Single Country Exhibition scheduled for May, 2025 in Addis Ababa.