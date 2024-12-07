Pakistan activates crisis management unit to support citizens in Syria
ISLAMABAD, DEC 7 /DNA/ – In view of the ongoing developments and evolving situation in Syria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Syria.
Pakistani nationals in Syria and their families are encouraged to contact the CMU at the following telephone/Email:
Phone No:
051-9207887
Email:
[email protected]
Meanwhile the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus remains actively engaged to facilitate Pakistani nationals in Syria.
Contact details of the Embassy of Pakistan, Damascus
Cell/Whatsapp:
+963 987 127 822
+963 990 138 972
Email:
[email protected]
