Pak will ‘not favor Talibanization’: FM Qureshi

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said the strengthening of the ranks of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was not in the interest of Pakistan and categorically stated that the country would “not favour its Talibanization”.

“The comeback of TTP is not in Pakistan’s interest. We do not want Talibanization of our country,” the foreign minister said in his remarks at the meeting of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, here at the Parliament House.

The foreign minister expressed concern over the chances of breaking out a civil war after the pullout of military forces from Afghanistan and said Pakistan did not want such a scenario to repeat. He stressed that “power-sharing” of different Afghan factions was the best option to avert a civil war.