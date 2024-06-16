PAK vs IRE: Pakistan opt to bowl first in dead-rubber T20 World Cup match
LAUDERHILL, JUN 16: Pakistan have chosen to bowl first against Ireland in their last game in the T20 World Cup 2024, being played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.
It is a dead-rubber match as it will have no bearing on the ultimate results as both sides are out of the mega-tournament, while India and the US have checked into the next stage.
Pakistan made one change in their playing XI from the previous match against Canada with Abbas Afridi replacing Naseem Shah. Meanwhile, Ireland brought in Ben White for Craig Young.
Playing XIs
Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 2 Saim Ayub 3 Babar Azam (capt) 4 Fakhar Zaman 5 Usman Khan 6 Shadab Khan 7 Imad Wasim 8 Shaheen Afridi 9 Abbas Afridi 10 Haris Rauf 11 Mohammad Amir
Ireland: 1 Andy Balbirnie 2 Paul Stirling (capt) 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk) 4 Harry Tector 5 Curtis Campher 6 George Dockrell 7 Gareth Delany 8 Mark Adair 9 Barry McCarthy 10 Josh Little 11 Ben White
Related News
PAK vs IRE: Pakistan opt to bowl first in dead-rubber T20 World Cup match
LAUDERHILL, JUN 16: Pakistan have chosen to bowl first against Ireland in their last gameRead More
UEFA Euro 2024 full schedule: All results, scores and standings – complete list
BERLIN, JUN 16: All the EURO 2024 football results and scorers from the matches inRead More
Comments are Closed