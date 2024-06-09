PAK vs IND: Pakistan bowl first against India

New York, JUN 9: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against India which is being played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam said that the team will forget about the defeat against the United States (USA) and have their focus on this match

“The past is the past, and we’re looking forward to this match,” said Babar at the toss.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma stated that they have already played at the venue and have assessed the conditions.

“We’ve played a few games here, we’ve tried to assess the conditions as much as possible,” Rohit said. “Every game is important. Anything can happen, this is a very funny tournament.”

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c) Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan are coming off a defeat in their first match of the T20 World Cup against the USA after a thrilling Super Over as they struggled greatly with the bat.

Mohammad Amir took the ball in the Super Over and the USA concluded their innings 18-1 in reply, the Men in Green could only score 13-1 and ended up losing the match by five runs.

The loss has put Pakistan at crossroads and the game against India is of significant importance as a loss in New York today wo

On the other hand, India defeated Ireland comfortably in New York in their first match of the tournament.