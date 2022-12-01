Pak vs Eng: England post mammoth 506 runs on first day

England have posted a humongous 506 runs for the loss of four wickets on day one of the first Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Four England players scored centuries as Pakistan struggled to pick up wickets during the day.

Playing XIs

England: Ben Stokes (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Azhar Ali, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid, Mahmood