Pak vs Eng: England post mammoth 506 runs on first day
England have posted a humongous 506 runs for the loss of four wickets on day one of the first Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Four England players scored centuries as Pakistan struggled to pick up wickets during the day.
Playing XIs
England: Ben Stokes (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Azhar Ali, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid, Mahmood
Related News
*Commemoration of 75th Anniversary of Establishment of Pakistan-Türkiye Diplomatic Relations*
DNA Islamabad.A Cultural Night was organized today at Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad, to commemorate theRead More
Auditor general refuses to hold special audits on IMF’s demand
ISLAMABAD: The demand for conducting the special audits of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) put forward byRead More
Comments are Closed