Pak, Uzbek FM’s discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, JAN 31: /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Khafizovich Kamilov, today. The talks covered the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, with a special focus on trade and economic relations, and connectivity. Emphasizing the existence of long-standing bonds between the two nations, the two sides reaffirmed the commitment to continue further strengthening bilateral ties.

The Foreign Minister fondly recalled the historic visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Uzbekistan in July 2021 and its substantive outcomes in myriad fields, including trade, education, culture, communication, defence, tourism and people-to-people contacts.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Trans-Afghan Railway project and assured all possible cooperation for its early realization.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the importance of peace and stability in the region and stressed the need to sustain economic and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to avert the looming crisis.

Both sides agreed to remain in touch for working closely towards strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation at regional and international fora, including in UN, OIC, SCO and ECO.