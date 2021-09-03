Pak, UK vow to work for Afghan peace

Taliban have made some serious vows but we have to see how they fulfill their vows and commitments: Dominic Raab

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Dominic Raab Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom has said that we do understand the problems created by Pakistan’s being on the red list and Britain is closely monitoring the way Pakistani authorities have been dealing with the pandemic. No one wants to see Pakistan on the red list including myself and therefore rest assured we will do everything to settle this issue.

He expressed these views during a news conference on Friday. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also spoke on the occasion.

He said we have appointed a new envoy to Afghanistan as we accord importance to the country and the region. We have allocated a special grant especially for the neighboring countries as well so that they could handle the people coming from across the border efficiently.

He said Taliban have made some serious vows but we have to see who they fulfill their vows and commitment made to the international community. We may not fund directly the Taliban govt however we would continue supporting the humanitarian agencies engaged in Afghanistan.

Raab said the Taliban takeover took everybody by surprise by taking over the control at a very speed, no one was expecting. He added, Britain had a constructive dialogue with the Taliban and it was after this dialogue that we were able to get over 15000 people out of Afghanistan.

He said Britain, like the other countries, wants an inclusive government in Afghanistan. Likewise we hope there would not be any terrorist acts committed from the soil of Afghanistan.

Regarding Kashmir he said Britain maintains principled positions on Kashmir and wants both Pakistan and India to sit together and find a solution.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Afghanistan is a country that represents various ethnicities. We have asked the Taliban to adopt an inclusive approach. When we deal with Afghanistan we have to deal with certain compulsions. For example we have to face a number of border crossings. Now the question is can we block these crossings. Certainly not. Then a bulk of trade goes through Pakistan. Should we close our borders and create a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. So recognizing these challenges, Pakistan told the Taliban that we have addressed these challenges head one.

Our focus is on the people of Afghanistan. We feel that people of Afghanistan have suffered a lot therefore now should be given an opportunity to choose a peaceful course. Qureshi said we are waiting for what happens in Afghanistan in the coming days.

The FM said he also took up Kashmir matters with the British foreign secretary, especially the way Geelani’s burial was not allowed to happen in a smooth manner.