Pak, Russian FMs exchange views on bilateral ties, co-op

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Russian Counterpart Sergey Lavrov, on the side-lines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, in Dushanbe today [Thursday].

During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral relations, promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields and regional situation.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan is determined to strengthening relations with Russia in all sectors, including, trade, investment, energy, defence and people-to-people contacts.

He said Pakistan wants to further boost bilateral trade and energy cooperation with Russia

Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue consultations on important regional and global issues.

