Pak players disappoint in CAS-Serena Hotels Mens Int’l Squash C’ship

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: Very disappointing performances were shown by Pakistan’s squash players as no one is capable of reaching in the semifinal round of ongoing Chief of Air Staff-Serena Hotels Men’s International Squash Championship and Serena-Combaxx Sports International Women Squash championship here at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad.

It is never seen in the history of Pakistan hosting international squash tournaments and no Pakistani player failed to qualify for the semi-final round of international championship as last hope of Pakistan Farhan Zaman also not succeeded in the quarter final round of the championship. Mohamed ElSherbini from Egypt who is the second seed of the championship outclassed Farhan Zaman from Pakistan by 11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 13-11 in 37 munities match duration.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with PAF, Serena Hotels and Combaxx Sports, is organizing the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International for Men and Serena Hotels-Combaxx Sports International Squash Championship for Women to be concluded on October 23, 2022.

Quarter Finals of Men & Women were played on Friday and detail results are appended below.

Men Event

World Ranked-27 Mustafa El Sirty (EGY) bt WR-87 Ibrahim Elkabbani (EGY) 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 (40 Min), WR-65 Balazs Farkas (HUN) bt WR-80 Yassin Elshafei (EGY) 11-4, 7-11, 11-8, 11-3 (43 Min), WR-45 Yahya Elnawasany (EGY) bt WR-69 Curtis Malik (ENG) 7-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-6 (48 Min) and WR-28 Mohamed ElSherbini (EGY) bt WR-144 Farhan Zaman (PAK) 11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 13-11 (37 Min).

Women Event

World Ranked-157 Nour Heikal (EGY) bt WR-118 Haya Ali (EGY) 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-3 (32 Min), WR-82 Malik Khafagy (EGY) bt WR-101 Au Yeong Wai Yhann (SIN) 11-4, 12-10, 11-5 (22 MIN), WR-73 Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) bt WR-106 Katerina Tycova (GER) 11-5, 11-4, 12-10 (34 Min) and WR-70 Marta Dominguez Fernandez (ESP) bt WR-114 Jacqueline Peychar (AUT) 11-8, 4-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-2 (32 Min).

The Semi Finals would be played on Saturday (Today) with following fixtures:-

MENS’ SCHEDULE

Moustafa El Sirty (EGY) VS Balazs Farkas (HUN) 1345 Hrs

Yahya Elnawasany (EGY) VS Mohamed ElSherbini (EGY) 1500 Hrs

WOMENS’ SCHEDULE

Nour Heikal (EGY) VS Malak Khafagy (EGY) 1300 Hrs

Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) VS Marta Dominguez Fernandez (ESP) 1500 Hrs