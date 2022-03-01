Pak-Malaysian economic relations strengthen needed: Deddy Faisal

Peshawar, MAR 1 /DNA/ – Malaysia is keenly interested to further strengthen the Pak-Malaysia economic relations which will be beneficial for the peoples of both friendly and brotherly countries, this was stated by Acting Malaysian High Commissioner Mr. Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh during his visit to FF Steel Corporate Head Office and Factory at Hayatabad Industrial Estate, Peshawar. The Malaysian Envoy was warmly received by FF Steel’s Chairman Mr. Nauman Wazir Khattak and CEO Mr. Zarak K. Khattak upon arrival.

The visiting Malaysian envoy appreciated the R&D systems adopted by the FF Steel and showed interest in forthcoming IPO of the company. He mentioned that industrial development initiatives always enhance the economic growth and bring prosperity to the people. Mr. Deddy Faisal visited the direct rolling plantof Peshawar and witnessed the manufacturing process of premium quality grade 60 steel rebars.

Earlier Chairman Mr. Nauman Wazir Khattak in his opening remarks welcome the visiting Malaysian High Commissioner & his team and hope that this visit will be a door opening for new chapter in Pak-Malaysia Economic Relations and trade, since both countries are having FTA which will be facilitate the trade & industry related activities.

Mr. Zarak Khattak, CEO mentioned that we recently launched Garde 80 Steel Bars which will bring revolution in the construction industry and shortly we will be going for IPO which will be by any commercial organization after two decades from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province to bring investments for growth and development in the province and the country.Besides, FF Steel is also exporting steel to Afghanistan and stepped into the world of Copper business by receiving its first ever consignment of non-ferrous unit.

Mr. Fayyaz Ahmad Jarral Group Chief Financial Officer while presenting corporate profile of the FF Steel mentioned that we are serving Steel sector since more than 3 decades proudly.