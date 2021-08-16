Pak-Indonesia Business Council commits to boost bilateral trade with Indonesia

KARACHI, AUG 16 /DNA/ – Chairman, Pakistan-Indonesia Business Council of FPCCI, Abid Nisar, has said that the Pakistani business community would continue to work together to strengthen bilateral ties with Indonesian businessmen and promote bilateral trade. Pakistan has been enjoying excellent relations with Indonesia for a long time and it is hoped that this journey of friendship will continue forever.

On the Republic of Indonesia’s 76th Independence Day, while expressing best wishes, he appreciated the efforts of Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, Consul General of Republic of Indonesia in Karachi for increasing the bilateral trade with Pakistan.

Abid Nisar lauded the Consulate for its cooperation with the Pakistani business community, and said that there were vast opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries. “Pakistan offers attractive opportunities for investment and joint ventures to foreign investors”, he added. Which would definitely benefit Indonesian investors, and will also lead to prosperity and development for both countries.

Chairman, Pakistan-Indonesia Business Council termed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Indonesia as important, and said that the FTA would bring tremendous benefits to the economies of both the countries, boost bilateral trade, and economic relations will also be further strengthened.

Therefore, the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Indonesia should expedite the work on the strategy of signing the FTA as soon as possible. In order to maximize the export of Pakistani products to Indonesia.