Pak HC presents credentials to Maldivian President Muizzu

MALÉ, JAN 6: The High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Maldives, Vice Admiral (Retd) Faisal Rasul Lodhi, presented his Letters of Credence to the President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, at a ceremony held this morning at the President’s Office.

The event commenced with a traditional “Haiykolhu” cultural procession, featuring the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Drum and Trumpet Band, as the High Commissioner was ceremonially escorted from the Republic Square to the President’s Office.

Following the formal presentation of credentials, President Dr Muizzu welcomed the new High Commissioner and expressed optimism for the continued strengthening of ties between Maldives and Pakistan.

After the presentation of the credentials, the High Commissioner paid courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Maldives. Deputy Head of Mission Zulqurnain Ahmad, also accompanied the High Commissioner. The Call was also attended by H.E. Abdulla Fayaz, Chief of Staff, President Office; H.E. Mohamed Naseer, Principal Secretary to the President on Foreign Relations and H.E. Ms. Fathimath Inaya, Foreign Secretary of the Maldives.

During the meeting; H.E. President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu congratulated H.E. Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi, for appointment as the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the Maldives. The High Commissioner conveyed warmest greetings and best wishes of the Honorable President and Prime Minister of Pakistan to the Honorable President of the Maldives. The President and the High Commissioner both underscored the significance of deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and Maldives which are based on religious affinity, commonality of culture, converging interest and a profound mutual trust. President Dr. Muizzu and the High Commissioner discussed enhancing bilateral relations and collaboration in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, health, education, climate change, tourism and defense. They also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the cordial relations between the two countries.

President’s Office stated that the High Commissioner and President Muizzu engaged in discussions focused on enhancing bilateral relations and deepening cooperation in key areas, including climate change, healthcare, tourism, and trade.

The High Commissioner praised Maldives for its unwavering support of Palestinian rights, a stance he commended as a testament to the nation’s commitment to global justice.

