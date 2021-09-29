Pak-China Global Cultural Link launches a book titled “Bagh-O-Bahar”

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 29 (DNA) – AJK former President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and fragile peace in the region demand extension of CPEC route to Afghanistan. He was addressing an inaugural ceremony of a book “Bagh-O-Bahar” written by Chinese students and translated in Urdu by Pak-China Global Cultural Link “on eradication of Corona Virus” in National Library Islamabad on Wednesday.

Masood Khana said that the book represents the message of hope, strength and determination in the youth how to defeat the deadly epidemic and other disasters. He said Pakistan with the help of China has worked with full determination to control the unexpected catastrophe like Corona Virus. He said the Chinese efforts regarding eradication of Corona Virus are appreciable at World level.Masood Khan stressed that Chinese role is vital to establish peace in Afghanistan after withdrawal of US troops and establishing peace in the entire region.

Head of Tehreek-e-Nojawan, Abdullah Hameed Gul in his address said China is pursuing the peaceful policy towards development in a different way which also conveys the message of hope to the world how to overcome difficult situation. He said due to Corona virus, the education system, business and industries had been closed suddenly, but restored with the concerted efforts. He said China’s might was not recognized till 70s, but due to the dedicated efforts, hard-work and determination of its people China became a nuclear power and a World Super Power. Since Independence, Pakistan faced worst kind of situation after the death of our two top leaders Quaid-e-Azam and Liaquat Ali Khan, whereas the Chinese leadership remained for the next 30 years and its paved way for the development of China.

He said the current leader of China President Xi Jinping has strengthened bilateral relations with Pakistan, extended full cooperation in every field and stood with Pakistan shoulder to shoulder and helped not only in trade, business and development but at diplomatic level. He said we have to follow the policy of China in the field of technological development.Member of Prime Minister Inspection Commission AbuAhmed Akif said during Covid epidemic, China has once again proved a true friend of Pakistan. He said the Pakistan appreciates Chinese help in providing vaccine in need of the hour.Deputy Director Chinese Studies Centre at Nust University Zamir Awan said that the book “Bagh-O-Bahar” represents love and affection and the Chinese language is spreading fast in the United States and stressed the need that we should also learn Chinese language.He said Pak-China friendship would be strengthened further to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemy forces.

He said with the joint efforts of the two countries we can only overcome the difficulties.Director General National Library while welcoming the guests said that the efforts of children would further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.Director Roots Millennium Sabina Zakir addressing the ceremony said that Roots School plays vital role in strengthening the friendship not at the students’ level but also at the national level. He said the Pakistani children would also write a similar book. He said that three ex-Chinese Premiers had also visited the Chinese Language Centre established in Roots School.Earlier, Chief Executive Pak-China Global Culture Link Dr. Li said that his Institution is making concerted efforts to further boost up Pak-China cultural relations. He said more than 200 China language books have been translated in Urdu. Similarly the poems of Allama Iqba, biography of Quaid-e-Azam and other books based on stories were also translated in Chinese.



